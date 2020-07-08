3 new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY – Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday afternoon by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. the county’s total positive cases is now 72.

Wednesday’s cases involved a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s and a boy between the ages of 10-19.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and one boy in the age range of 10 to 19; three men and five women in their 20s; two men and seven women in their 30s; four men and four women in their 40s; five men and six women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

In the county, 30 men and 42 women have tested positive for COVID-19. Residents in their 60s account for the most cases with 18 — 10 men and eight women. Cases range from a 3 year old to a 96 year old.

During the pandemic, 18 Shelby County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, and four people have died — two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

Two people are currently hospitalized. Forty-eight people have recovered and 17 have not. Those statistics do not include the three cases from Wednesday.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 110 total cases (100 confirmed and 10 probable), 15 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases and four deaths of COVID-19. Of the 110 cases, 76 cases are female (69%) and 34 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 53.

In Miami County, there have been 476 positive cases — which includes three new ones reported Wednesday — with 62 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county. There are 375 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 254 positive cases have been recorded with 28 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 45 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 183.

Logan County has had 65 positive cases with six hospitalizations and one death.

During Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 60,181 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 8,489 have been hospitalized with 2,127 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,991 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 50% are men. The median age is 45. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.