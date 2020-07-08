Sidney resident named to president’s list at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Helena Shoukri, of Sidney, was named to UA presidents list.