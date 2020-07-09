125 Years

July 9, 1895

The Fourth of July was duly celebrated in Sidney. Although the majority of our neighboring towns had celebrations, an exceedingly large crowd was in attendance here. Union City won the fire department contest with a time of 31¼ seconds. Anna was second at 32 seconds. The leap from the top of the courthouse by Prof. G. Ander, a gander, which had aroused the curiosity of most everybody, was made from the west side. The balloon ascension and parachute jump were pronounced by everyone the best they had ever seen. Klute’s band presented a concert on the square in the evening and the day was climaxed with a fireworks display, the largest and best ever seen here.

———

The fire department was called out by telephone about 9 o’clock last night by a small fire in the barn at the rear of the clothing store of H. Young Bros. and company. The fire caught on the roof from a skyrocket, but was put out before any amount of damage was done.

100 Years

July 9, 1920

The M.E. Church was filled Sunday evening in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the city of Sidney. In keeping with the holiday, it was also a patriotic service, celebrating the 144th anniversary of our independence. Federal, state and city officials joined in the observance with Mayor Forsyth presiding. Speakers on the program included, A.J. Hess, wo discussed the city’s industrial life; Mrs. W.H.C. Goode, the religious life of the community, and Rev. W.B. Love, whose topic was “The Next 100 Years, What?”.

———

Ohio Governor James Cox was nominated for president on the 44th ballot at 2:42 a.m. today San Francisco time. The convention then adjourned until noon when presidential nominations will be made. Cox’s nomination was made unanimous after the 44th ballot on which he received 732½ votes to McAdoo’s 267. Palmer released his delegates after the 38th ballot.

75 Years

July 9, 1945

Only $64,025 stands between Shelby County and the attainment of its goal for Series E war bonds in the Seventh War Loan drive, but the closing of business on Saturday is the absolute deadline date to get purchases in to be recorded in the drive, campaign co-chairmen Joseph B. Cook and Frank Amann said today.

———

Miss Betty Kingseed, who is with hostess service of the American Red Cross, has arrived overseas and at this time is in Paris, France, according to a cablegram received today by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William F. Kingseed.

———

Nearly 2,000 horse lovers attended the big Fourth of July celebration put on by the Shelby County Saddle Club at the fairgrounds. Highlight of the program was the big parade, with music furnished by a pickup band under the leadership of C.A. Ricketts. All participants were members of the saddle club.

50 Years

July 9, 1970

More than 10,000 persons jammed Fort Loramie to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy the gigantic parade which included more than 100 entries and four bands.

Winner of the Miss Independence title at the nighttime celebration was Marianne Sailor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sailor of Jackson Center.

———

Mrs. Louis Schmidt and Richard Martinez shared honors when the American Business Women’s Association observed its annual boss night on Friday evening, June 26, at the Avon Lake Pavilion.

Mrs. Schmidt was selected by the membership as woman of the year. Named boss of the year, Mr. Martinez, district C.O.E. supervisor of the Sidney branch, United Telephone Company, was the guest of Miss Wilda Fogt.

———

Under almost perfect weather conditions, Sidney and Shelby county residents observed the 150th birthday of the city and county in a three-day celebration that reached its climax in a spectacular parade Sunday afternoon.

Lora Breece, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Breece, R.R. 3, Sidney, was crowned Sesquicentennial Queen.

25 Years

July 9, 1995

Fort Loramie wrapped up the championship of the Shelby County League Acme Tournament with a 12-1 victory over the Anna Rockets in action Wednesday at Custenborder Field.

Both teams advance to the district tournament at Piqua, and it begins on Saturday. The drawing for the tournament will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at Piqua.

Loramie went through the tournament unbeaten. For the Redskins, Turner had three hits and Clune and Poeppelman both doubled.

———

Joe Whitman from Sidney always knew his dream and he has succeeded at it even faster than he could have imagined.

Whitman, 22 of Dayton, said when he was growing up in Sidney: “I had a ‘Mr. Microphone’ and I would drag other family members into playing. I always wanted to be a disc jockey. I guess I am lucky, I knew what I wanted.”

The son of John Whitman and Suzann Lonsbury, both of Sidney, Joe Whitman is now the morning disc jockey for Kiss Country WKSW radio at 101.7 FM in Springfield. He goes by the radio name of Little Joe, despite being a muscular 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The 1990 Lehman High School graduate plans to stick with his radio career and said he is happy at the place he has reached so far.

———

The Sidney Downtown Retail Business Association won the overall award for the Sidney Jaycees’ Fourth of July parade Tuesday.

There were 32 units in the downtown parade, said Deanna Fisher, parade chairman.

The parade winners were: civic, Shelby County Humane Society; junior civic, Sidney High School Marching Band; commercial, Downtown Retail Business Association, which also won best overall; rolling stock, Shelby County’s Uncle Sam (Ralph Bornhorst), sponsored by North Dixie Drive-Thru.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

