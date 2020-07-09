Family event set for Saturday

SIDNEY — Cornerstone Assembly of God is hosting a free family event Saturday, July 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church’s parking lot at 1028 Park St.

Families will be able to enjoy free hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn. Children will be able to play gams and jump on inflatables.

Families will be able to win prizes from giveaways.

Staffmark and Spherion will be on hand for job placement opportunities.

Participants will be able to take a tour of the church.

After the event come back on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for church service. The event is all about spreading hope to the community during these tough times. The event is open to the public.