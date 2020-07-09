Molly’s Mile canceled

troy — “Due to the current health concerns with COVID-19 and the financial strain that it placed on many businesses that often support us, we have decided to cancel all Molly’s Mile activities for 2020,” said Kerry and Sarah Miur[hy.

The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, a fund of the Troy Foundation, plans to continue with this fundraiser next year.

“We are so appreciative of all of the many local businesses who help make Molly’s Mile possible each year. Help us show our gratitude to these businesses by frequenting their establishments, purchasing their goods, and employing their services. We’ll see you all next year,” they said.