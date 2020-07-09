Gambling for a cause

SIDNEY — Bikers and motorists alike will have the opportunity to Ride to End Epilepsy on Aug. 1.

“You don’t hear much about epilepsy around this area,” Amy Chupp said. “I thought it would be nice to put together this fundraiser to help the epilepsy foundation.”

The fundraiser, organized by Chupp and dubbed “The Ride to End Epilepsy,” is a poker run, beginning in Sidney at the River’s Edge with stops at Cruizers in Russia, Meyer’s Tavern in Botkins, Desperado’s in Huntsville, and ending back at the River’s Edge. Traditionally, participants would draw cards for a poker hand at each stop. With precautions in place to accommodate the ongoing pandemic, all cards will be drawn at the River’s Edge at the end of the run and documented accordingly.

In addition to various door prizes available, including free oil changes from Sidney Tire and gift cards donated from area businesses, the participant with the best poker hand will receive a trophy and the person who traveled the furthest will receive an award. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and tickets are $1 each, six tickets for $5, and an arm’s length worth of tickets for $10. Shirts will also be available for purchase at the run, which were provided by Ashley Himes State Farm and Susan Shaffer with Emerson Wagner Realty. Barbecue dinners will be available for purchase at the River’s Edge at the end of the run. This is the first year for the fundraiser.

“If it goes really good, I’ve been asked to do it again annually,” Chupp said. “I’m pushing for a hundred or more bikes. They used to have a poker run called the Gillespie Run, but they’re not doing that anymore, so I’ve had a lot of people interested in helping with this. I’m expecting it to be a pretty good turnout.”

Those interested in participating can show up at 10:30 a.m. at the River’s Edge on Saturday, Aug. 1, to register. Registration is $20 per vehicle and includes any passengers. The poker run will begin at noon and is expected to run until 6 p.m. All proceeds earned will be going to the Epilepsy Foundation.

“They help organize support groups for people with epilepsy, they have kids’ programs, there’s a bunch of things [the Epilepsy Foundation] does. For first time people being diagnosed with epilepsy, they can help them. They’ve been good with helping with medications, stuff like that,” Chupp said. “I’d like to be an advocate for the Epilepsy Foundation someday.”

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

