Planting the seeds of knowledge

Dillon Brown, 9, son of Morgan and John Moormon Jr., of Sidney, listens as Sophie Nieport explains how to make a marker to put in plants so that they can be differentiated from weeds in a garden. At Thursday’s session of the Kid’s Summer Garden Series held at the People’s Garden, participants dug compost and got to take home planters that they planted seeds in.

Dillon Brown, 9, and his sister Madilyn Moorman, 7, pick spearmint to add to lemonade at the People’s Garden as part of the Kids Summer Garden Series. Dillon and Madilyn are the children of Morgan and John Moormon Jr., of Sidney.

Rosalina Sherman, 6, daughter of Felicia and Cody Sherman, of Sidney, decides which seeds to plant as Emilee Haynes, 8, daughter of Kayla and Mike Haynes, of Sidney, observes. Both girls attend the Kid’s Summer Garden Series, a program offered through the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District with help from the People’s Garden. Additional sessions of the program will be offered July 15, 22, and Aug. 4. To register a child for the program, contact Sophie Nieport at 937-419-2589 or sophie.hurley@oh.nacdnet.net.