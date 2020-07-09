Auglaize County Historical Society to reopen July 16

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will reopen its Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., effective July 16.

Visits to the museum will be by appointment only, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, arranged by emailing auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings. One group of visitors will be permitted at a time, with the museum cleaned after each tour. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

“We’re happy to be able to reopen in time for the 51st anniversary of Apollo 11. In 2019 the Historical Society welcomed visitors from all over the world to the Wapakoneta museum,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said. “We’ve made some slight adjustments so that everyone—visitors, staff, and volunteers alike — may feel confident about touring the museum. We’ll be very glad to see guests again.”

The Historical Society anticipates reopening the Mooney Museum at 223 S. Main St. in St. Marys in August.

The museum’s exhibits share the community’s commercial, industrial, and cultural history, as well as its role as seat of Auglaize County. The museum has held over its popular Auglaize County as Neil Knew It photography exhibit, which highlights the Wapakoneta and the county’s unique relationship with the first person to walk on the moon, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The Wapakoneta Museum has also updated and expanded its exhibit about the Auglaize County Courthouse, which includes several new artifacts.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County and its people through exhibits, programs, and publications.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328.