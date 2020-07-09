Anna Rescue sponders July 14 blood drive

BOTKINS – The Anna Rescue Squad will sponsor a community blood drive Tuesday, July 14, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins, to help meet the essential need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Donors can schedule a donation time at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Blood donations are in demand as hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 usage and the blood supply faces the additional challenges of summer vacation travel, no high school blood drives, and increases in accidents and trauma cases. COVID-19 survivors can find out more about donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma at www.GivingBlood.org.