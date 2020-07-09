Werntz named Kiwanis Teen of the Month for March

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Trey Werntz their March 2020 Teen of the Month. Werntz was a member of the Class of 2020 at Sidney High School and a member of the High Honor Roll, ranking 31 of 268 in his class.

Werntz is the son of Tina Wooddell and TJ Werntz, of Sidney.

His academic activities, honors and awards include National Honor Society, DECA and Academia.

His extracurricular, community activities, honors and awards include soccer, golf, basketball, baseball school teams, St. John’s Youth Group, American Legion Baseball and is employed part-time at the Moose Lodge. Werntz was second team all-conference, first team all-conference, first team all-District, third all-time saves at SHS in soccer. In golf he was first team all-conference and runner up for player of the year. Werntz received 12 varsity letters and two times Spot Athlete of the Week.

“Trey is extremely intelligent. He leads by example, because he is unassuming, he does not always get the praise he deserves,” Sidney High School Principal Denny Morrison said.

Werntz plans to attend Tiffin University to play golf and major in Sports Management.