Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:21 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which narcotics and a black digital scale where seized after conducting a welfare check in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-6:55 a.m.: criminal damaging. Brake lines on a van were reported cut in the 900 block of Park Street.

TUESDAY

-11:33 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-11:09 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a wallet, containing $700, a driver’s license and three bank cards, from a silver vehicle parked at the Cedarwood Commons Apartments on Doorley Road.

-9:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. A fence was reported damaged in the 200 block of West South Street.

-5:58 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a 46-inch TCL TV, valued at $218, at Walmart on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-8:40 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of three BMX-style bikes, valued at $50, in block of 2300 Collins Drive.

Crashes

Logan Cowan, 18, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI, charged with prohibitions-persons under 21, and cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:33 p.m.

Cowan was traveling eastbound on Washington Street when he lost control of his vehicle and “hopped” the curb on the north side of Washington Street and struck a legally parked vehicle in a driveway on the north side of Washington Street. The collision caused the hit parked vehicle to be pushed into a second parked vehicle in the same driveway that are both owned by Nick Swartz, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:54 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:21 to 11:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-9 a.m. to 4:14 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-1:47 a.m. to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-10:33 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-5:53 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down.

-9:56 a.m. to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one call was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.