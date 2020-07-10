125 Years

July 10, 1895

Members of council at their meeting last night approved the plans for the new buildings to be erected by the Sidney Carriage Body company on the site of the old plant recently destroyed by fire. The main building and blacksmithing buildings will be two stories high and the office will be located in a separate building.

———

The bank at Anna was reopened this afternoon and Assistant Cashier Zemmer is satisfying all depositors of the bank with notes owned by the bank on parties in the vicinity who have good financial standing. The assistant cashier says every dollar will be paid or settled.

———

Ben B. Amann, who has had charve of the Wagner House for the past 19 months, retired this morning. He will, however, retain the management of the bar connected with the hotel.

100 Years

July 10, 1920

William Pence, of Orange township, ended up with cash to purchase a new automobile after his new Buick car was heavily damaged by a circus wagon during the loading operation last night. The wagon broke loose and rolled down the hill to the B. & O., crashed into the Denman taxi and then the Pence machine. The manager of the circus settled for the damage to the taxi and paid Pence $1,425 for the auto and had it loaded on the train with the rest of their equipment.

———

The annual Farmers’ picnic at Houston will be held tomorrow at the school. It will be an all-day affair and for the evening, the lights will be furnished by the Western Electric Light and Power plant.

———

Messrs. Jerome Raterman, Virgil Collins, Joseph Wagner, Leo Ovenden, Frank Amann, and Jerome Wagner are spending a week camping at Evergreen Lake.

———

E.H. Ferrell, with a score of 40, was the winner of the golf tournament at the country club yesterday afternoon. Dr. Becker was second with a score of 42, while Postmaster Val Lee won the blind bogey with a 44.

75 Years

July 10, 1945

The fire department was called to the six-story Oldham building on West Poplar street at 11:02 last night because of a fire in the office of the DeHaven Dry Cleaning Co., which burned through the floor of the room, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell. A hot water heater left turned on was blamed for the blaze. A large amount of smoke filled the building and firemen were at the scene for more than an hour.

———

The first total eclipse of the sun in 13 years occurred today. The moon began blocking off the sun at 6:07 a.m. The eclipse was total only across a 50-mile wide corridor, running through the northernmost sections of the United States.

———

Pvt. Richard Flanagan, former Sidney High and Ohio State grid star, now in training at Camp Maxey, Tex., is finding some time to participate in baseball. A regular first baseman for the second regiment, Dick is batting a cool .500.

50 Years

July 10. 1970

A total of 145 prisoners spent time in the Shelby County Jail during June, Sheriff Don Laws says in his monthly report. That’s an all-time high for a single month. The previous high was set last November when 141 persons were recorded on the jail register.

———————-

A Doctor of Medicine degree was bestowed on William C. Barker, by the Ohio State University college of medicine at recent graduation exercises.

———

QUINCY – Tom Engelhaupt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Engelhaupt, Gary Anderson and Phil Weeks, DeGraff area, attended the 4-H Camp from Monday until Saturday of last week at Camp Clifton, Springfield. They were among the 135 attending from Logan County.

They were divided into four Indian tribes of which Tom belonged to the Navajo tribe. The day started with a flag raising ceremony. Daily chores and swimming, craft, nature, recreation and sports, filled the days which ended with evening vespers, a program around the campfire in which each tribe participated.

25 Years

July 10, 1995

A local woman and her handiwork will be the special feature at this month’s luncheon meeting of the Sidney Christian Women’s Club. The meeting will be held July 18 from noon to 2 P.M. at the Holiday Inn.

Carol Carruthers of Maplewood, owner of Ram’s Horn Menagerie, will feature her crafted items made from sheep’s wool.

Vickie McClurg, a musical therapist, will offer her musical talents. Her husband is the pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Sidney.

The speaker will be Mrs. Betty Maxwell from Greenwood, Ind. She is a writer who enjoys oil painting, crafts and people.

———

Doris Eggleston of Sidney had the average reader in mind when she published her book, “We Can’t Forget! Memories of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm, in War Zones and on the Homefront”.

Eggleston is not a military expert and the book is written in an easy-to-read style. “People who would not read a military book could become absorbed in ‘We Can’t Forget’,” she said.

Eggleston, who taught school at Sidney High School from 1966 to 1980, compiled the book with the idea of informing the public about and paying tribute to those who served our country in those four wars.

The book is filled with the wartime recollections of Sidney and Shelby County residents.

———

NEW KNOXVILLE – A pair of Canadians flying a vintage Waco Model 10 biplane made an unscheduled stop at Neil Armstrong Airport recently to escape the threat of a thunderstorm.

Brothers Doug Leavens and Bob Leavens of Mississauga, Ontario, were on their way from Canada to Troy for a dinner when they decided to end their flight at New Knoxville. They managed to borrow a car to complete the trip to Troy. With better weather, they left New Knoxville headed for a Waco aircraft show in Mount Vernon.

Waco aircraft were manufactured in Troy earlier in this century until just after World War II. The Leavens brothers found their Waco 10 in New Mexico several years ago and restored it. The 1927 open-cockpit aircraft is believed to be the oldest of its kind flying in Canada and one of a few Wacos flying anywhere.

———

Janay L. Wick of Sidney was recently inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honorary Society at Capital University in Columbus.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

