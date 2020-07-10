Maintaining the old jail

Workers perform maintenance on the former Shelby County jail Thursday in downtown Sidney. Workers are painting around 24 windows, painting around soffit, painting the three main doors on the brick structure and fixing some masonry work on front northwest corner. “All external work to keep everything tight, keep everything looking good and keep it pigeon proof,” Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger said.

