City of Sidney income tax filing options

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney send out a reminder that city income tax returns are due Wednesday.

“City income tax returns are due Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Although the building remains closed to the public due to the pandemic, there are several options available for taxpayers to remit their returns to the city,” Finance Officer Ginger Adams said in a press release.

Adams shared the following options for taxpayers:

1. Those needing assistance with completing their tax forms should contact the Revenue Collection Department at 937-498-8114 to schedule an appointment.

2. If you have a completed tax return, you may:

• Use the drop box located outside the main entrance to City Hall. (No receipt will be given but the drop box contents are removed every 30 minutes during business hours).

• Take it to the City Hall door facing the corner of Poplar Street and West Avenue (across from The Bridge restaurant). A receipt will be given showing that your tax return has been received. This temporary location will be available Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only one person will be admitted into the building at a time with the pandemic precautions listed below in place. Staff at the temporary location will not be able to assist with completing returns. Appointments must be made for tax preparation assistance.

3. Returns may be mailed to the City of Sidney at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365 and must be postmarked no later than July 15, 2020.

Adams stressed, “It is important that taxpayers include a copy of their federal 1040 form, all W-2s and 1099-Misc forms with their city returns.”

In addition, the following precautions will be required for all those seeking appointments with city staff members or those wishing to get a receipt for their tax return:

1. No children or persons other than the person or persons approved for the appointment will be admitted to the city facility.

2. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry to building. Visitors with temperatures of 99 degrees or above will not be admitted.

3. Screening questions also will be asked of all visitors prior to entrance to the building to confirm no obvious signs or symptoms. An affirmative answer to any of the questions will disallow entry to the building.

4. A cloth mask (or better) must be worn while in the building. No mask, no entry. Visitors must maintain 6-foot physical distance at all times while in the building or in line waiting to enter the building.

5. Frequent use of hand sanitizer is strongly encouraged.

6. Visitors must call the staff member with whom they have an appointment to alert them of their arrival. Staff will meet the visitor at the door and conduct the screening. Doors to the city facilities will remain locked.

“We typically have lines outside the building as the tax due date approaches,” Adams said. “Those waiting in line should continue to practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others in line. We also appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we comply with the pandemic requirements while continuing to serve our citizens.”

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, visit the city’s COVID-19 update website at www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.