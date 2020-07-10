School supply drive underway

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army on Buckeye Avenue in Sidney is collecting school supplies for the children of Shelby County now through Aug. 9. The supplies will be distributed to the families that have preregistered on Aug. 15.

Businesses or individuals who would like to help collect supplies should call Capt. Katie Mayes or Capt. Samantha Lockard at 937-492-8412 for more information.

Collection barrels also will be at Walmart in Sidney on Aug. 7, 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals who would like to donate to the School Supply Drive can place their donations in the bins on those days.

The Salvation Army also will be “ringing bells” at Sidney Foodtown in July to raise money to purchase school supplies not received through the donation barrels. The bell ringers will be out every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who would like to volunteer to ring the bell should call Mayes or Lockard at 937-492-8412.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, we are expecting to see a greater need for school supply assistance,” Lockard said. “Some of our collection locations could not take barrels this year due to the pandemic, but we have also received some new partnerships and fundraising opportunities that will help us meet the need.”

Families that are in needs of assistance with school supplies must pre-register in order to receive assistance. Parents/guardians can pre-register online at https://bit.ly/school-supply-TSA or by calling 937-492-8412 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Prepackaged bags of school supplies will be available to elementary, middle and high school students who have been preregistered. The items The Salvation Army provides will depend on the donations received through the collection barrels.

The school supplies will be distributed on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon through a “Drive-By School Supply Distribution.” Registered families will be given a specific time and pick-up instructions, in an effort to protect the health and safety of everyone.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 937-492-8412.