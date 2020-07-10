On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation from Jim Hill, executive director of the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, on economic development in Sidney.

There be a public hearing on the designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) in downtown Sidney. Council will be introduced to an ordinance to levy a special assessment for the the improvements of streets, avenues, and public highways in the city of Sidney, by lighting the same with electricity.

It is expected for council to adopt seven resolutions, and they are:

• To approve and accept the city of Sidney engineering standards dated June 3, 2020;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an information technology cooperation agreement with the board of county commissioners of Shelby County and the Sidney-Shelby County General Health District Board;

• To authorize the submittal of a proposal with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Office of Aviation for Taxiway Improvements at the Sidney City Airport;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into an agreement with the board of Miami County commissioners regarding residential building inspections;

• To accept the plat titled “Sidney Crossing”;

• To wave the assessment and collection of fees for city-owed utility services rendered at 406 N. Miami Ave., Sidney;

• To reappoint Dan Heitmeyer and Mark Schmitmeyer to the Revolving Loan Committee.

There will be a discussion on golf carts, utility vehicles and low-speed vehicles.

Council will also go into an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. July 14.

The board will consider certification that Jackson Center Schools has adopted nutrition standards set forth in the Ohio Revised Code; resignation of girls junior varsity basketball coach Peyton Esser; employment of supplemental staff (mentors for resident educators) Cari Beth Noah (Baker), Wendy Yinger (Metzger, Angles), Dawn Luthman (Soliday, Karg) and Keesha Byrd (Watercutter, Seger); and FCCLA activity account purpose and budget requests.

The board also will provide information about the start of school and will have an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees and negotiations.

Auglaize County Airport Authority

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize County Airport Authority will meet Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in Hangar G.