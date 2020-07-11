125 Years

July 11, 1895

The Lewis failure and the condition of the Shelby County Bank still continue to be the all-absorbing topic at Anna. E.A. Stewart, the cashier, came over from Ansonia yesterday and was in Sidney this morning with Ed Zemmer, the assistant cashier, for the purpose of having a receiver appointed for the bank. R.D. Mede was appointed receiver later this morning. There are reports that another bank will be organized in Anna with home capital as stockholders.

———

The Taft Oil company, of this city, was incorporated at Columbus this week, with a capital stock of $5,000. The incorporators are, John H. Taft, William Piper, Jacob Piper, Jr., T.L. Robinson and W.W. Robinson.

———

Piper Brothers have put in three water motor ceiling fans in their grocery. They will also run their coffee mail with water.

———

Ludwig and Toland have put a new iron roof and addition on their warehouse in Anna.

100 Years

July 11, 1920

The permanent organization of the Cox-Roosevelt club for Shelby county was completed at an enthusiastic meeting held last night in the assembly room of the courthouse. F.D. Christian was elected president; Judge H.H. Needles, vice president; Albert Aselage, treasurer, and Tom Studevant, secretary. A committee on permanent headquarters was appointed, composed of D.F. Mills, Clem Crusey, and Carl Lehman.

———

The Standard Oil Co. has closed its deal with Stanley Bryan for the lease of the old Betts property at the corner of Ohio avenue and North street. The building will be torn down and a new one erected to be used as a service station. Work on wrecking the old building will commence at once.

———

The 1920 Sidney Chautauqua will open tomorrow afternoon, and in view of the special program for Sunday evening, none of the Sidney churches will hold services that evening.

75 Years

July 11, 1945

The utter disregard of traffic and parking regulations in the city occupied the attention of members of city council at their meeting last night. As a result of the discussion, the service director was authorized to inquire of various firms as to the availability of parking meters as an answer to the problem. Council members also received a petition with 335 signatures and heard complaints voiced as to the operation of the city dump.

———

County Treasurer Edward Salm reminded county taxpayers today that they have only 10 days until the deadline for real estate taxes, after which they will become subject to penalty. Salm said that only a little more than half of the taxes due for the period have been paid to date. He added, his office would be open until 2:30 Saturday afternoon to accommodate the public.

50 Years

July 11, 1970

For the first time in the history of Sidney and Shelby County a full-time, fully staffed mental health clinic is in operation.

The Pastoral Counseling Service which is available to the city and county has contracted with the Tri-County Board of Mental Health and Mental Retardation with headquarters at Dettmer Hospital near Troy to offer the complete service. James Gebhart, pastoral counselor in Sidney, is administrator of the clinic.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Point View Resort, the friendly night spot on the south side of Lake Loramie, hosted the weekly Thursday night horseshoe tournament.

Paul Alexander, manager at Point View, teamed with Marion Gibbs to win top honors in the 14-man double elimination tournament. John Fleckenstein and Rich Berning finished the night in second place. Whitey Farley and Dick Langston come in third.

———

MINSTER – Twenty-one men are cast for Stalag 17, a comedy-drama to be presented here at 8:15 p.m. July 21 – Aug. 2.

Leo Finnen is director and Judy Kronenberger is production manager. Dorothy Pohlman is stage manager.

25 Years

July 11, 1995

Honda Will sponsor a motorcycle “Ride for Kids” event July 29, at Honda’s Marysville headquarters. The ride will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the ride will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Doughnuts, coffee and lunch will be provided to participants. Premiums will be awarded including a Honda motorcycle. A minimum $35 pledge fee is required to take part in “Ride for Kids”.

———

The Swinging Stitchers 4-H club met recently at the home of adviser Darcy Shemmel. Discussions centered around projects, competition guidelines and booth preparations. Booth decorations were outlined and worked upon.

The next meeting is set for Thursday.

———

The Sidney City Council on Monday:

• Approved enterprise zone agreements granting tax abatements to two new industries locating in Sidney, Perfection Bakeries Inc. of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jet Composites Inc. of Ajax, Ontario, Canada. An abatement was also given to a local firm, Sidney Design Services Inc.

• Took the first step associated with eminent domain to acquire land to extend Hoewisher Road to the east. Residents of the nearby Plum Ridge Subdivision were encouraged to express their concerns about the extension to the Sidney Planning Commission.

• Heard from a resident who is concerned about the type of pesticide the city uses to fog for mosquitoes.

———

Thirteen boys from Boy Scout Troop 95 left Sunday on a trip to Philmont Hiking Range in New Mexico. They are part of a contingent from the Miami Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

In addition to the 10-day back-packing experience at Philmont, the Scouts will be touring the Denver int, the National Earthquake Center, Pike’s Peak, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and other historical and scenic sites in the West.

Scouts on the trip are: Sean Uniake (crew leader), Chris Heckler (assistant crew leader), Tony Schroeder, Eric Boerger, Derek Heckler, Keith Gleason, Adam Pillion, Nathan Cook, Matt Frantz, Andrew Gross, Joey Ventura, Chris Timmon and Joey Redd. The Scout leaders are Mike Notle, Steve Schroeder, and Brian Schroeder.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

