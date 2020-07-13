Colby named Kiwanis Teen of the Month for April

RUSSIA — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Jessica Colby their April 2020 Teen of the Month. Colby was a senior at Russia Local High School at the time of the award. She is a 2020 graduate of Russia High School.

Colby is the daughter of Craig and Pat Colby of Houston, Ohio.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include Science Olympiad, Academia, Envirothon, three-year Academic Honors and Top Biology Student.

Her extracurricular, community activities, honors and awards include Lead Russia, track and field, pep band, Junior Fair Board, Mass Server, Russia Livestock 4-H, St. Remy Leadership Team, Outstanding 4-H’er Award, Rookie of the Year (Fair Board), and the recipient of the Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

“Jessica’s commitment to success in and out of the classroom provides a great model for any student,” Russia High School Principal Marcus Bixler said.

Colby plans to attend a four-year university majoring in Agribusiness and Applied Economics.