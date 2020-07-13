County reports 78 COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. The county’s total positive cases is now 78.

Two cases were reported Friday afternoon, which involved a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 50s. Four cases reported Monday involved a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 20sand a woman in her 30s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and one boy in the age range of 10 to 19; four men and five women in their 20s; two men and eight women in their 30s; four men and four women in their 40s; five men and seven women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; three men and five women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Fifty people are presumed recovered.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 116 total cases (106 confirmed and 10 probable), 15 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases, and four deaths of COVID-19. Of the 116 cases, 80 cases are female (69%) and 36 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 52. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 103rd case is a 75-year-old man self-isolating at home. The 104th case is a 20-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 105th case is a 15-year-old firl self-isolating at home. The 106th case is a 45-year-old man self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 514 positive cases with 63 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county. There are 393 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 261 positive cases have been recorded with 28 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 39 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 196.

Logan County has had 71 positive cases with six hospitalizations, one death and 53 presumed recovered.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 66,853 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 8,915 have been hospitalized with 2,201 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,064 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 50% are men. The median age is 45. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.