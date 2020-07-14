Altrusa Club to host blood drive Tuesday, July 21

SIDNEY — The Altrusa Club of Sidney will sponsor a community blood drive Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 North Fourth St. to help meet the increasing demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Appointments can be scheduled at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The Community Blood Center needs more donors to meet demand that has risen beyond the traditional summer challenges. Hospital blood usage is high and CBC blood drives are not at full capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org.