Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In to show Blake Shelton concert

SIDNEY — County music star Blake Shelton, with special guests Gwen Stefanie and Trace Adkins, will present a one-night only filmed concert at the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In on July 25.

Encore Drive-In Nights: Blake Shelton will be shown at over 300 drive-ins throughout North America. The prerecorded concert, will be shown from 9:05 to 11:05 p.m. at the drive-in on Fourth Avenue. The concert will be displayed like a movie on the big screen with viewers listening in through their radios.

Despite concerns surrounding COVID-19, this method gives attendees “a night out to enjoy a cinematic concert experience under the summer sky” from the safety of their car,” Encore’s website says. “Drive-in. Rock out.”

Encore Live, the producer of the concert, has set ticket prices at $114.99 per car with a limit of six people per vehicle. All guests must have a seat belt. Recreational vehicles, limousines and buses are not permitted.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday, July 14. All tickets are being sold through https://www.ticketmaster.com/blake-shelton-tickets/artist/807367.

Guests at the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In will be required to follow policies that were set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will be permitted to sit outside their vehicles, but are required to sit directly in front of their vehicle or in a truck bed/back of an SUV.

Concessions will be sold through the FanFood mobile app. Restrooms are limited to one person at a time and are intended for emergency use only.

For more information about Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In’s COVID-19 policies, visit its website at sidneyautovue.com.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a release posted to his website. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

As of May 2020, Shelton has charted 40 singles, including 27 number ones, 17 of which were consecutive. He is an eight-time Grammy Award nominee. Shelton is also known as his role as a coach on NBC’s singing competition, “The Voice.”

Auto-vue also presented a one-night only concert of Garth Brooks last month on June 27.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way. We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences,” Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in the release.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

