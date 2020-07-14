Police log

TUESDAY

-1:48 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Police received a report of an unauthorized use of a white 2010 Ford in the 2300 block of Collins Drive.

-12:05 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug offense in which drugs/narcotics were seized and a meth pipe was found in a 2004 GMC at North Ohio Avenue at East North Street.

MONDAY

-2:40 p.m.: violate protection order. Nijal Tre Kyle Waldroop, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a violate protection order or consent agreement charge.

-9:20 a.m.: criminal damaging. A bicycle’s brake lines were reported cut in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-5:27 p.m.: contempt. Michael D. Gibson, 23, Southfield, Michigan, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:38 a.m.: warrant. Kayla M. Overbey, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Jonathan E. Napier, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:47 p.m.

Napier was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to see the vehicle in front of him stop and rear-ended it.

The other vehicle was driven by Jon P. Couchot, 43, of Dayton.

• Zachary L. Terry, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:03 a.m.

Terry was traveling southbound on Collins Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the parked vehicle head-on that was on the east side of Collins Drive in the 2400 block.

The parked vehicle is owned by Richard J. Reier, or Sidney.

• Virginia Bender, 57, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:08 p.m.

Bender was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she attempted to make a left turn onto Vandemark Road and was struck by the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street in the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Kelly Rae Davis, 38, of Sidney.

• Kena D. Russell, 30, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking — passing to the left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:35 p.m.

Russell was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she attempted to pass the vehicle in front of her, driven by Charles A. Herring, 69, of Sidney, on the left to get in front of him to continue eastbound, but because there wasn’t enough room, hit Herring’s vehicle.

• Austin Paul Long, 25, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:51 p.m.

Long was traveling southbound on Folkerth Avenue when he could not stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Faye A.M. Robertson, 50, of Fort Loramie.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Friday at 1 p.m.

Robert J. Walker, 57, of Sidney, was backing into a parking spot in the parking lot of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Avenue when he hit the front of a vehicle parked in the lot, causing minor damage. Walker then left the scene in an unknown direction. He later called into the police department and said he did not know caused a crash with the vehicle owned by Shana Marie Davidson, of Sidney, and provided insurance information.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:36 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-1:21 to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; no problem was found upon arrival of the early call.

MONDAY

-9:55 to 11:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls; one call was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

