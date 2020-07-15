125 Years

July 15, 1895

A jolly set of Sidney boys are encamped at Green Island camp at Loramie reservoir. Located near the home of William Chambers, it is about a mile up from the bulkhead. In the group are Fred Montanus, Will Mayer, M.A. Doorley, Charles Crusey, John Zink, George Hemm, Nick Thompson, and Al Wurstner.

———

The ladies of Sidney are requested to meet at the assembly room Tuesday afternoon at three o’clock, relative to the opening of a café or coffee room.

———

The Populists of Shelby County will hold a convention on July 27 in the court house assembly room to nominate a full county ticket and select delegates to the state convention to be held in Columbus in August.

———

Taylor McLean, Harvey Rebstock, Mack Fielding, Clarence Hall, Harvey Bush, and Tom Wilson composed a party that spent last week camping about three miles down the river.

100 Years

July 15, 1920

The corner of Wayne and Water streets in Piqua, across from May’s Opera House, will be a desirable “spot” by August 15th, as Joseph Cook and Ray Anderson, of this city, have leased the room there and have started work on remodeling. Their plans are to duplicate their successful business of this city and give Piqua a “Spot” of the same best quality they have conducted here.

———

The two classes of teenage boys of the M.E. Church Sunday school, with their teachers, Messrs. Eilerman and Dull accompanying them, will hike to Evergreen lake Sunday for an all-day outing.

———

Eugene Blake, who has been acting as city engineer of the city of Sidney for the past few years, has tendered his resignation to the mayor.

———

The Rasor grocery, on Michigan street, has recently been remodeled into an up-to-date and attractive grocery store. Saturday will be a special day at the store with representatives of Edgemont Cracker and Golden Sun coffee giving demonstrations.

75 Years

July 15, 1945

Wilson Stockstill today submitted his resignation as city auditor to accept a position in the personnel department of the state highway Division Seven offices here and will assume his new duties on Monday. Stockstill has held the position of city auditor since Jan. 1, 1936. His successor will be appointed by Mayor Sexauer.

———

Hay-making time in Shelby county (until today’s rain) has brought a surge of activity for C.R. Anderson, of Liberty Folder Co., as he sought to lay in enough bales to care for his 300 and more head of dairy cattle and heifers during the coming months. Hay is being baled from 500 acres and Anderson said this morning, he had no idea how many bales have already been handled.

———

“Red Go,” owned by C.A. Faulder, of Kirkwood, won the Detroit pacing Derby at Northville Race track (Detroit) Saturday night. The horse, driven by Roy Funderburg of Springfield, Ill., was a straight winner for the purse of $6,600.

50 Years

July 15, 1970

JACKSON CENTER – Seventeen Jackson Center community club members and guests, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Heintz, attended a dinner recently held at the Hussey’s Restaurant, Port Jefferson.

The affair was held to honor Mrs. Heintz, who has been the librarian at the Jackson Center branch of the Amos Memorial Public Library, Sidney, for 15 years. Club members presented her with a silver tray engraved “presented by the Jackson Center community club to Mrs. Ruth Heintz for service to the community.”

———

Lieutenant Dale S. Ambos of the United States Air Force was graduated June 6 from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Ambos, R.R. 1, Anna, Lieutenant Ambos is a 1965 graduate of Capital University.

———

CINCINNAIT – Pete Rose, who scored the winning run in Tuesday night’s All-Star game, said he was sorry he had to knock catcher Ray Fosse sprawling on the play “but if I had slid in there I would have broken both legs.”

Rose tallied the winning run from second base on a single by Jim Hickman of the Cubs, driving head first into Fosse at home plate.

25 Years

July 15, 1995

Honda’s Anna Engine Plant will be exactly 10 years old on July 22, and Honda will celebrate by sponsoring a free community festival to thank its associates and the Shelby County community for a decade of support.

Activities will include live country and pop music, free snacks and beverages, games for children and adults, clowns, strolling performers, a roving magician, displays and exhibits and tours of the plant.

The festival will be held on the grounds of the Anna Engine Plant from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

———

Shelby County Memorial Post 4239, Veterans of Foreign Wars, marked a milestone last week – the 50th anniversary of its chartering. The celebration took the form of a July 8 dinner-dance at the post home, located at 2841 Wapakoneta Ave. (County Road 25A) near the busy Interstate 75 interchange.

———

It was hot in Ohio on Friday. Ice cream-melting, haze-making and even railroad-bending hot.

High temperatures reached 103 degrees in Toledo and were at least 94 at all other National Weather Service reporting stations in the state except Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland which reported 89 degrees. The 95-degree high at Mansfield broke the record of 93 set in 1974.

In Cincinnati, utilities were prohibited from shutting off power to homes. In Columbus, some industries closed early as a power conservation measure. In northeast Ohio, residents and businesses were being asked not to drive.

Temperatures in the 90s shifted a railroad track 14 inches Thursday, causing 16 of 53 cars of a train to derail near Athens in southeast Ohio. The derailed cars included one that contained a combustible solvent.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

