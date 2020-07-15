Council answers questions about job

NEW BREMEN – Those concerned about the filling of a parks position received some answers at the Monday, July 13, New Bremen Council meeting.

Three people came to the meeting, concerned that a vacated park supervisory position was resulting in lower upkeep of the village parks. They were told that the problem areas they had pointed out had either already been addressed or were in the discussion phase.

Mayor Bob Parker told the audience that discussion about the status of the park supervisor position was still being discussed in the parks committee. He asked them to attend the Thursday committee meeting for answers and comments.

In other action, council approved a resolution to appropriate property along state Route 274 so that a new turn lane can be added at the Crown Equipment drive can be added.

Brookside Laboratories are on their way to getting an extension on their CRA agreement with approval of a first reading of that ordinance. Brookside is proposing to build a $2.4 million facility in the village and have been granted a 75% abatement of their taxes until 2027.

Tabled was approval of the third reading of an ordinance approving the purchase of new control panels for the village’s water and wastewater plants for $47,750 supplied by Artesian of Pioneer. Council decide to look at another option before final approval. The current controls are becoming obsolete.

Also approved was a second reading of a resolution accepting $100,000 to the Village police department donated by the Dianne Komminsk estate.

Council then adjourned to executive session. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

