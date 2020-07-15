Two small earthquakes reported in Shelby County

ANNA — Residents in Anna and Jackson Center may have felt the earth move under their feet Tuesday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Jackson Center at 2:23 p.m. Less than 20 minutes later, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Anna at 2:41 p.m. Despite this, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Dispatch and Anna Police Department did not receive any calls concerning the earthquakes or damages relating to it.

“Nobody called in here, but I saw a lot of posts (about it) on Facebook. I didn’t feel it,” Lt. Kris Lee with the Anna Police Department said.

The quakes were both rated “IV” on the USGS’ intensity scale, which means there was light shaking, but no damage.

The village of Anna lies directly on the Greenville Fault, which extends from Toledo through Anna, Greenville, Cincinnati, Kentucky and all the way to the Tennessee border. Anna gained national spotlight in March of 1937 when a series of earthquakes hit the area, the largest being a 6.0 magnitude quake that shook the ground on March 9, 1937, and earned Anna the nickname “The Earthquake Capital of Ohio,” according to an April 1997 report written by Tami Goens for Anna Local Schools. The 1937 quakes were felt as far as Toronto, Canada and Chicago, Illinois.

According to the USGS’ website, the three-story schoolhouse at Anna was cracked severely, almost every chimney was broken or twisted, and house foundations and walls were cracked because of the March 9, 1937, quake.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

