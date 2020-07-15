Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:41 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Darke County.

-10:54 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 14800 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report a storm door was damaged by a BB gun.

-9:17 a.m: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report in the 18600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:19 p.m: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police with an incident in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue in Clinton Township.

-4:09 p.m: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police with an incident in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue in Clinton Township.

Crashes

Ashley Sanders, 24, of Cincinnati, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Tuesday at 11:16 p.m.

Sanders was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 92 when her vehicle crashed, and hit a semitrailer at the location driven by Brandon Wells, 34, address unknown.

Sanders and a 4-year-old child in her car were apparently unharmed and were not transported to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11800 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-7:53 a.m.: fire alarm. Anna Police and Fire responded to the report of a fire alarm at the Anna High School on North Second Street.

TUESDAY

-6:37 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a report a lawn mower was on fire in the 5800 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

A vehicle, driven by Ashley Sanders, 24, of Cincinnati, sustained heavy damage when it rolled over on I-75 just north of the state Route 47 exit around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The Sidney Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN071620CountyRecord.jpg A vehicle, driven by Ashley Sanders, 24, of Cincinnati, sustained heavy damage when it rolled over on I-75 just north of the state Route 47 exit around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The Sidney Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.