Shelter damaged by wind at Kettlersville village park

KETTLERSVILLE – Part of the roof of the shelter at the village park was blown off during a recent windstorm, members of the Kettlersville Village Council learned during their meeting July 7.

The damage was not covered by insurance. A quotation was received for replacement of the roof, but no action has been taken.

Additionally, several council members expressed concern about four-wheelers driving too fast down the alley between state Route 274 and North Street and asked if the speed limit could be set at 5 mph. Mayor Eric Kaminsky will check with the county engineer.

No zoning permits were issued since the June meeting.

In old business, Kaminsky said he met with state Rep. Susan Manchester about a grant proposal for playground equipment during her office hours in New Bremen. Due to the state revenue shortfall as a result of the coronavirus, no new projects are being funding at this time.

A second reading was held on a ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on village streets.

The green house number signs to help locate addresses during emergencies are being prepared by the Van Buren trustees and Kettlersville Van Buren Township Fire Department using a list provided by the village council. One additional sign was requested for an address not on the original list.

Kaminsky distributed the resume of someone interested in the fiscal officer position, which begins Jan. 1, 2021. He asked council to review the qualifications, and further discussion will be held at the August meeting.

No opening date for Woody’s Diner had been set as of the meeting date.

Regarding letters sent to residents, no response was received about cleaning up after pets. The owner of the old general store is replacing siding and installing a new door.

A resident with chickens was present at the meeting. There was no response to questions asked at the June meeting from the village solicitor; Kaminsky will follow up on the situation.