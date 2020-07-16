Sidney City Hall reopens to public Monday

SIDNEY — Sidney City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, City Manager Mark Cundiff said in a press release.

City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While city staff will be available by telephone until 5 p.m., the last hour of the day will be devoted to cleaning and sanitizing work and public spaces in preparation for the next work day.

The following precautions and procedures will be required for all those entering the building to keep both the public and city staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. No children or persons other than the person or persons who are required to complete transactions with the city will be admitted to the city facility.

2. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry to building. Visitors with temperatures of 99 degrees or above will not be admitted.

3. Screening questions also will be asked of all visitors prior to entrance to the building to confirm no obvious signs or symptoms. An affirmative answer to any of the questions will disallow entry to the building.

4. A cloth mask (or better) must be worn while in the building and while waiting in line.

5. Visitors must maintain 6-foot physical distance at all times while in the building or in line waiting to enter the building.

6. Frequent use of hand sanitizer is strongly encouraged.

“Because of the number of different services housed in City Hall, there will be two lines outside of the building,” Cundiff said. “There will be one line for those seeking the services of our revenue collection department for utility billing and income tax matters. The second line will be for those seeking the services of community development, engineering, human resources and all other departments within City Hall. We ask visitors to please keep the handicap ramp outside of the City Hall free and accessible to individuals needing those distinct accommodations.”

Those needing to conduct business at City Hall are encouraged to call city staff to schedule appointments to avoid waiting in line. Upon arrival, visitors must call the staff member with whom they have an appointment to alert them. The screening assessment then will be conducted.

Staff urges residents and vendors to consider online, mail or telephone options whenever possible. In addition, there is a drop box located outside of City Hall that can be used for utility payments, tax returns or providing documents such as permits and applications. The drop box is emptied several times a day during normal business hours.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we comply with the pandemic requirements while continuing to serve our citizens in the safest way possible,” Cundiff said.

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, visit the city’s COVID-19 update website at www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update .