Shelby County reports 2 more cases of COVID-19

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported two new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the county’s total to 82 positive cases.

Both new cases involve men in their 20s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and one boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and two boys in the age range of 10 to 19; six men and five women in their 20s; two men and eight women in their 30s; four men and four women in their 40s; five men and eight women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; three men and five women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, 54 Shelby County residents are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 123 total cases (113 confirmed and 10 probable), 16 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 123 cases, 86 cases are female (70%) and 37 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 52.

The 120th case is a 45-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 121st case is a 52-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 122nd case is an 11-year-old girl who is self-isolating at home. The 123rd case is a 42-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 539 positive cases with 65 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths in the county. There are 405 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 262 positive cases have been recorded with 28 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 39 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 197.

Logan County has had 77 positive cases with six hospitalizations, one death and 57 presumed recovered.

During Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 70,601 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 9,324 have been hospitalized with 2,280 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,103 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 49% are men. The median age is 43. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.

Under Ohio’s public advisory system, 19 of the state’s 88 counties are under a level three public emergency, signaling very high exposure and spread of COVID-19. Counties under a level three emergency are subject to a mask mandate. As of 6 p.m. Friday, approximately 60% of Ohioans will live in a county with a mask mandate.

Shelby County remains under a level one public emergency, the lowest in the state’s public advisory system, meaning there is active exposure and spread of COVID-19. Mercer and Miami counties are under level two public emergencies, meaning there is increased exposure and spread of the virus.