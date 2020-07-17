Cline to lead 2020 United Way Campaign

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way President and CEO, has announced the 2020 campaign chair will be Suzanne Cline.

“Suzanne is a great community leader with a strong history of supporting the Shelby County United Way as a past board member, current POWER member, and helping drive Dolly Parton Imagination Library to be number one in the state of Ohio. She will be a great champion for the 2020 campaign.”

Cline is currently the executive director for Shelby County Libraries in Sidney. She has more than 30 years of library experience, working her way up from shelving library materials to her current position leading a system of 6 locations. Cline is a member of the Shelby County United Way Woman’s POWER group. She has served as an Ohio Library Council Board of Trustees member, and currently serves on the Government Relations Committee for the Ohio Library Council. She is also a member of Altrusa International of Sidney Inc., a service organization that she joined in 2006. She is serving as the Governor of District Five covering 25 clubs in Ohio and Michigan.

Commenting about being campaign chairperson, Cline said, “As a community member who served on the United Way Board for six years, as well as on allocation teams for several years, I have seen firsthand how the United Way dollars help the residents of Shelby County. The benefits of the numerous programs supported by these funds are vast, including several front end services such as the Imagination Library Program, which encourages reading to infants in an effort to better prepare them for Kindergarten. The Shelby County United Way Board Members are truly good stewards of the funds that are given to the agencies and programs. I am honored to be leading this campaign and proud of our very generous community.”

Shelby County United Way is celebrating 66 years of serving the community. The 2020 campaign theme is Find Your Why. The campaign will kick off on Sept. 10 at The Palazzo in Botkins.