Enjoying a reopened library

Kyle Niswonger, left, 5, and his sister Lilian Niswonger, 9, both of Sidney, both the children of Brittany and Coty Niswonger, look at a book at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Friday, July 17. The inside of the library is now open to the public after being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kyle Niswonger, left, 5, and his sister Lilian Niswonger, 9, both of Sidney, both the children of Brittany and Coty Niswonger, look at a book at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Friday, July 17. The inside of the library is now open to the public after being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN071820Library.jpg Kyle Niswonger, left, 5, and his sister Lilian Niswonger, 9, both of Sidney, both the children of Brittany and Coty Niswonger, look at a book at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Friday, July 17. The inside of the library is now open to the public after being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News