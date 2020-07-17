Police log

FRIDAY

-6:47 a.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

-3:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. A 2.5-inch by 4-inch pane of glass was reported damaged at a residence in the 200 block of Dallas Street. The damage is set at $75.

-1:56 p.m.: theft. The theft of $5,500 was reported stolen from an apartment in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.

THURSDAY

-10:28 p.m.: theft. The theft of a registration sticker off of a grey 2012 Mazda and damage to one of its doors was reported in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-5:43 a.m.: criminal mischief. A 2002 Honda was reported to have been egged the previous night in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-1:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. A side door was reported damaged at a residence in the 2800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on a 2008 Hyundai was reported damaged in the 300 block of Grant Street. The damage is set at $200.

-7:51 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Police are investigating a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Crashes

Shalynn L. Cox, 19, of Trotwood, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

Cox was traveling northbound on Clinton Avenue at Johnston Drive when she pulled from the stop sign and struck the eastbound vehicle on Johnston Drive.

The other vehicle was driven by Melanie R. Francis, 40, of Sidney.

• Joan Shoffner, 89, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:29 p.m.

Shoffner was backing to the south-east from a parking spot in the 100 block of East Poplar Street when she struck the driver’s side of the westbound vehicle in traffic that was driven by Nina Y. VanHorn, 41, of Sidney.

• Tammy Kennedy, 47, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m.

Kennedy was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street when she failed to maintain control and smashed into a parked vehicle at the location that is owned by Jeffrey Leonard, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:21 to 11:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-6:28 to 11 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-5:42 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-1:32 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:13 to 9:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.