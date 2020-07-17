On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, July 20, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The board will consider the request of Luke Flaute an interpretation in accordance with a section of the zoning code as to which district is appropriate for an ax throwing and rage room facility.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.