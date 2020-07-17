Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – Consecutive sentences have resulted in a city man being incarcerated for five years in the state prison system on drug-related charges.

The case was among several recently heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Andrew Turner, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months on each of two counts, which included aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies. The terms will be served one after the other, according to online court records.

Turner was arrested for selling methamphetamines on Oct. 22 and Feb. 7. The records noted Turner’s criminal history factored into the ruling.

Brandon T. Johnston, 36, incarcerated, was sentenced to 30 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested Oct. 11 with methamphetamine in excess of the minimum allowable amount.

Rendell Allen Vaughn, 32, incarcerated, received 17 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

He was arrested April 11 with methamphetamine.

Tommy Lee Brannon, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on two counts of sexual battery. The terms were seven years for each count to be served consecutively. He also is classified as a Tier III sex offender.

Brannon was found guilty of sexual conduct with a 6-year-old girl during 2018 to 2020.

Devon A. Montgomery, 21, of Sidney, received 11 months in prison on a charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty to using an electronic device to transmit an obscene photo.

Michael Kennedy, 40, of Bryan, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested July 26 with methamphetamine.

Shayla Skeens, 23, of Sidney, was placed on five years of probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She must also successfully complete the Vivitrol program, obtain her GED and complete the MonDay or Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) program.

Mike A. Lee, 45, of Sidney, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of attempted permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also was ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling and was fined $100.

Devin Johnson, 33, of Sidney, was placed on five years of probation on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs of abuse, a fourth-degree felony. He also must complete the WORTH or MonDay programs.

He was fined $1,350, had his driver’s license suspended for three years, ordered to serve 60 days incarceration and obtain DUI plates.

Autumn Marie Liles, 20, of Lima, was placed on five year of community control on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. She was ordered to pay $160 in lab fees and obtain drug and alcohol counseling at the Miami House.

She was arrested June 11, 2019, selling methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.