Cruise-In held at Tawawa Park

Easton Shrewsbury, left, 2, son of Cory Shrewsbury and Cassie Kinell, pulls ahead of Josephine Szostek, 4, both of Sidney, daughter of Henry Szostek, during a kiddie drag race at the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18.

Herb Van Tilburgh, left, sits next to his 1930 Plymouth Roadster at the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18.

Ernest Rosser, left to right, of Springfield, talks to Bill Riley and Emmy Grilliot, both of Piqua, about his Tuskegee Airmen themed 1965 Dodge. The hood of the car has the signatures of members of the Tuskegee Airmen on it. Rosser bought the car for $10.00 23-years-ago. The Dodge was on display at the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18.

A N95 mask sits on the grill of a 2000 Chrysler Sebring convertible at the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18. The mask was placed there by the car’s owner, Garry Leapley, of Sidney.

Brenda, left, and Wayne Davis, of Sidney, ride a golf cart modified to look like a 1932 California Roadster at the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18.

Shelby County Antique Power Association member, Brent Grieves, of Sidney, waits for cars to pass before putting an old Ford tractor into drive at the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18. The tractor was used to give hayrides to people from parking lots to the Cruise-In.

Scott Snell, of German Town rides his Model T over the Ross covered bridge during the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society in Tawawa Park on Saturday, July 18. Snell gave visitors rides during the cruise-in.