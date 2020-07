Storm downs tree

Burn marks from lightning can be seen on the tree where it broke.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A tree in the backyard of a house located on Second Ave between Maple Street and Park Street was possibly struck by lightning during the storm that came through the area around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. The tree smashed through a utility pole and fell across an alley blocking traffic.