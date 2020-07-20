Sidney woman charged with theft

SIDNEY – Money issues were the basis of several indictments handed down by the local grand jury last week.

In all, 24 people were indicted during the session of the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, July 16. They will be arraigned on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Amber Lee Russell, 31, of Sidney, was indicted for allegedly obtaining public assistance using fraudulent information. Authorities allege Russell committed the theft from October 2017 through Feb. 20, 2020.

She is charged with theft, a fourth-degree felony, and illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a third-degree felony, according to online court records.

She is accused of falsely receiving $12,994 in food assistance, $22,169.88 in child care, and $7,113.26 in Medicaid benefits.

Jason Lee Davis, 44, of Troy, was indicted for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of stealing $12,052.36 from Area Energy Electric, 2001 Commerce Drive.

Jacob M. Johnson, 23, at large, was charged with grand theft, a third-degree felony, and two counts of theft, both fifth-degree felonies, according to court records.

He is accused of taking a handgun without permission along with two credit cards and $1,300 in cash on June 18.

Cynthia A. Furbush, 51, at large, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Authorities believe she entered a property without permission and caused harm to a family member.

Court record noted a previous domestic violence conviction for Furbush.

Other cases include:

• Ramone C. Grundy, 40, of Louisville, Kentucky, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Joshua A. King, 39, of Sidney, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A previous conviction was noted in the indictment.

• William Tray Gibson, 44, of Dayton, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

• Aaron C. Case, 22, of Sidney, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Ian Wayne Anderson, 22, incarcerated, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jacob Kinney, 25, of Sidney, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Homer H. Jones Jr., 44, of Sidney, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Charles H. Jackson Jr., 56, of Sidney, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Justin Depinet, 37, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Jordan A. Mabes, 30, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jesse James Alexander, 26, at large, two counts of possession of drugs of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Zachary Harris, 23, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Michael Mowery, 53, of Sidney, and Scott Hartzell, 32, of Piqua, were arrested April 24 and each charged with three counts of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all being fifth-degree felonies.

• Giovanni Ruiu, 25, of Piqua, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Santana Bigler, 30, of Dayton, trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. A specification calls for the seizure of $1,097 confiscated during his arrest.

• Michael Wayne Branscum, 42, at large, violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

• Alicia Irene Hull, 35, at large, assault, a fourth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

