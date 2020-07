OXFORD – Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience May 16 and 17.

Local students who received degrees included Kevin Berning, of Versailles; Erin Cavanaugh, of Minster; Audrey Fields, of Sidney; Ellie Fiessinger, of Russia; Caroline Heitmeyer, of Sidney; Brad Koopman, of Versailles; Adrianne Miller, of Sidney; Ingrid Miller, of New Knoxville; Collin Peters, of Versailles; and David Poeppelman, of Sidney.