125 Years

July 21, 1895

Of the 15 teachers who took the examinations before the city board of school examiners the first of this week, only seven were successful in the examinations. The following are the names of the successful teachers: Miss Ella Wyman, Miss May Wikoff, Miss Elizabeth Foster, Miss Stella Wilson, and Miss Grace Sutton, of this city; Miss Mary E. Hunter, of Columbus, and Miss Jean Keating, of DeGraff.

———

A fire, started by hunters on the farm of Clinton Randolph in Perry township, spread to the farm of Sam DeWeese yesterday and before it was extinguished burned across some 20 acres. Some of the people had their hands and feet badly burned in extinguishing the flames.

———

About 15 members of the Lima Cycling Club passed through here this morning on their way to Piqua. They were making a century run and are expected back in Sidney about 3 o’clock this afternoon.

100 Years

July 21, 1920

The citizens of Fort Loramie have declared July 22 as a community holiday in that village. All business places will be closed and the officers and owners will devote the day to the welfare of the community by working for the interests of the Fort Loramie railroad

.———

A large delegation from Sidney and Shelby county will be on hand in Marion tomorrow for the notification of Harding. The Meteor band from Piqua will come to Sidney to make the trip on the special train that will leave here at 8:30 a.m. Some 100,000 people are expected in Marion for the program.

———

The Mt. Vernon Baptist Church was crowded to capacity last evening for the concert given by the glee club from Urbana. After the concert a reception was held in the home of George Hathcock.

———————-

Dr. Arthur Silver will leave Saturday for a month’s trip through northern Canada.

75 Years

July 21, 1945

The board of directors of the Sidney Youth Foundation at their meeting last night took action to lease the Beebe property for another year. Considerable renovation of the premises will be completed in the next few weeks. The board also unanimously accepted an invitation to join the proposed community chest and named President Victor Sonderberg as its representative.

———

Preliminary plans for the annual farm project, sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis club, in which the champion farmer of Shelby county will be selected, are being completed, according to Asa Fogt, project chairman. Champions will be named in the farmer-owner and tenant-farmer classes.

———

President Harry S. Truman watched the flag of the United States officially raised in Berlin today in the name of the American People. The flag, raised in impressive ceremonies, was the same banner flying over the capitol building in Washington when the U.S. declared war on the axis powers.

50 Years

July 21, 1970

Sidney’s 1970 Soap Box Derby exited the local scene Monday evening with the annual awards banquet in the Fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church.

As winner of the 1970 local event, Jerry Boss was presented with the $500 bond and special trophy made available by the Chevrolet Motor Co. The presentation was made by Mike Glasscock, of the local Chevrolet Agency.

As runner-up and winner of the Class B division, Dave Langhorst received the bicycle given by the Montgomery Ward Co.

———

If you thought it was a little on the cool side when you started out this morning, you were not far wrong, according to Dave Fette, observer at the government cooperating weather station, north of Sidney.

Fette reported an overnight low of 47 degrees, and the thermometer at the Daily News weather station dipped to just under the 48 degree mark at 7 a.m. today. Although no local records are available for as extended a period of time, Fette noted that Columbus reported this morning its 48 degree reading was the lowest for this date in 80 years.

———

CLEVELAND – Jim Houston, co-captain of the Cleveland Browns, signed Tuesday for the 1970 National Football League season. Houston will be playing middle linebacker this season.

25 Years

July 21, 1995

LIMA – Bart Doseck was as surprised as anyone when District Two American Legion Tournament officials called for him to come up and get his Most Valuable Player award. It’s not that he didn’t think he deserved it. He knows he’s in the proverbial “zone” right now, hitting anything close to the plate. His recent hitting exploits have earned him the nickname “Mr. July” from his teammates.

No, his reason for being surprised was much more basic – “I didn’t even know they gave an MVP award,” he said after receiving it.

Doseck’s award, and the championship plaque presented to Sidney Post 217, capped off an excellent night Thursday, and a great week overall for coach Wayne Shoffner’s crew, which is now making plans to play in the State American Legion Tournament in Athens beginning on July 31. It is Sidney’s first trip since 1990, and comes in just the second year for Shoffner as head coach.

———

Osgood resident Sharon (Didier) Bertke has been chosen to sing for the benefit show “Country Music Night Out” to be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Theater.

Also performing will be comedian Rick Reader, Joel Frysinger and The Little Fiddlers.

All proceeds will benefit the Auglaize-Mercer AMVETS, James Oplinger Post 91. The show is being presented by Jim Wasson Productions of Celina. Tickets are $3 and will be sold at the door.

“I am excited to preform, especially for a good cause,” Bertke says.

She is the daughter of Ed and Marie Didier of Versailles. Her husband is Mark Bertke, formerly of Maria Stein.

———

Mary “Honey” Heniser of Boynton Beach, Fla., a longtime teacher in the Sidney City Schools, is visiting here in Sidney until Aug. 1.

She is staying with her granddaughter, Robin Mills, at 137 W. Parkwood St. Her telephone number is 492-4760.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

