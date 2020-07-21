Dayton Literary Peace Prize winner to be focus of community-wide and panel discussions

TIPP CITY — This summer, local libraries, universities, and partner organizations are bringing their communities together to seek understanding and reconciliation, through a study of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize winning book for nonfiction, “Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist”, by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow.

“This book tells the story of Derek Black, a man born into a culture and practice of white nationalism, who was forever changed by the relationships he formed during his college experience, including with an Orthodox Jew who invited him to attend weekly Shabbat dinners. It’s a book that shines a light on America’s divided nature and shows us all how to better understand one another,” Program coordinator and Adult Services Librarian at the Tipp City Public Library Drew Wichterman said

The goal in selecting this book for a community wide read and focused panel discussion is to allow that “through reading and discussion of this title, the partner organizations will explore the power of relationships, broader understanding, and embracing differences to make a difference in our minds and in our world,” according to Wichterman.

A focused panel discussion will be filmed and shared through the partner organizations social media channels and websites. A live stream of the panel may also be viewed on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. on Facebook by visiting @OBMC2020. The panel will include:

• Faheem Curtis-Khidr, History Professor, Sinclair Community College;

• Marc DeWitt, Coordinator, African American Male Initiative, Sinclair Community College;

• Furaha Henry-Jones, English Professor, Sinclair Community College;

• Lynette Jones, Professor in the Department of English Language and Literatures, Wright State University;

• Tiffany Taylor Smith, Executive Director for Inclusive Excellence Education, University of Dayton.

Vick Mickunas, of WYSO’s Book Nook, will lead the panel discussion. Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. He also reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.

Copies of the book will be available in print and digital formats at the participating libraries and some partner organizations. For more information on this program, visit their websites and social media channels.