Police log
TUESDAY
-1:27 a.m.: assault. Matthew Martin, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.
MONDAY
-10:04 p.m.: robbery. Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery at Speedway on North Main Avenue.
-9:08 a.m.: warrant. Haley Paige Elliott, 23, of Dayton, was charged with liquor law violations.
-7:34 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report a fake $20 bill was received at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.
SUNDAY
-11:02 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.
-8:49 a.m.: theft. A purple wallet, containing a Cash App debit card, a Walmart pre-paid debit card, and $5, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-8:09 to 9:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
-4:45 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.
MONDAY
-2:42 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-2:08 to 11:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.