Police log

TUESDAY

-1:27 a.m.: assault. Matthew Martin, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

MONDAY

-10:04 p.m.: robbery. Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery at Speedway on North Main Avenue.

-9:08 a.m.: warrant. Haley Paige Elliott, 23, of Dayton, was charged with liquor law violations.

-7:34 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report a fake $20 bill was received at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

SUNDAY

-11:02 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-8:49 a.m.: theft. A purple wallet, containing a Cash App debit card, a Walmart pre-paid debit card, and $5, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:09 to 9:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:45 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

MONDAY

-2:42 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:08 to 11:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

Sidney firefighters use the jaws of life to open the door of a pickup truck to free the man inside after the door was smashed in by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Ave. around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. The man was taken to a waiting ambulance by stretcher. The Sidney Police also responded. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN072220CarCrash.jpg Sidney firefighters use the jaws of life to open the door of a pickup truck to free the man inside after the door was smashed in by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Ave. around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. The man was taken to a waiting ambulance by stretcher. The Sidney Police also responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.