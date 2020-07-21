Russia’s 8th grade Washington, D.C., trip canceled

RUSSIA – K&K Tours canceled Russia Local School’s eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., which was scheduled for Oct. 20-24, Principal Marcus Bixler reported during the school’s July 15 Board of Education meeting.

Bixler said more information will come at a later date in regards to rescheduling the trip.

Also during the meeting, Bixler said kindergarten orientation was held for 35 of the 42 students for the upcoming school year. He updated the board regarding the graduation ceremony, which was held June 28. He also reported there are 16 students coming to summer school and all is going well.

Superintendent Steve Rose updated the board on the progress of the summer maintenance including the annual cleaning and the playground project. He also updated the board on the current staffing changes and interviews.

The board passed a motion to employ Angie Monnin and Cathy Courter as Extended School Year tutors for students with disabilities for the 2020-21 school year.

A motion passed to accept the resignation of Michele Huber as fourth grade teacher effective at the end of the financial year 2020 contract.

A motion passed to employ Amber Cordonnier, Rodney Counts and Mike Hart as site coordinators on a per game basis for the 2020-21 school year.

A motion passed to employ Amber Cordonnier, Linda Scott, Ola Schafer and Barb Cordonnier as ticket takers on a per game basis for the 2020-21 school year.

A motion passed to approve the classified salary schedule as submitted.

The board approved student fees as submitted for the 2020-21 school year.

A motion passed to approve the lunch fees for the 2020-21 school year. Fees are $2.25 for first through sixth graders, $2.50 for seventh through 12th grade students and $2.75 for adults.

A motion passed to employ certificated staff to coaching/supplemental positions as submitted for the 2020-21 school year, including Michelle Muhlenkamp, varsity softball coach and Get Real adviser; Andy Timmerman, varsity girls basketball coach; Andrea Raterman, Future Teachers of America adviser; Shannon Langston, student council adviser; Michael Fulk, music extended service; Jana Salisbury, Academia adviser and prom adviser; Penny Elmore, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser; Chad Topp, National Honor Society adviser; Eric Sullenberger, junior high and high school Science Olympiad adviser; Eric Sullenberger, Lego robotics adviser; Marcus Petitjean, Lego robotics adviser; and Rachel Gregg, guidance extended service.

A motion passed to employ classified staff to coaching/supplemental positions as submitted for the 2020-21 school year, including Kevin Phlipot, varsity baseball coach; Dave Borchers, varsity boys basketball coach; Dan Schafer, high school boys track coach; Brad Heaton, high school girls track coach; Brandi Phlipot, high school cheerleading adviser; Alysha Orsborne, library extended service; and Gina Monnin, substitute scheduler.

The board passed a motion to approve the athletics admission prices as submitted for the 2020-21 school year. It also approved the athletics activity fee of $20 per season, per athlete for the 2020-21 school year.

The board passed a motion to authorize Russia Local School to participate in federal and state programs during the 2020-21 school year including Title I, Title IIA, Title IID, Title IVA, Title V, Part B-IDEA, E-Rate, free and reduced lunch program, Education Management Information System subsidy program, Rural Education Achievement Program, ONENet and CARES funding.

A motion passed to approve the faculty handbook as submitted for the 2020-21 school year.

Motions passed to approve the bus routes as submitted for the 2020-21 school year and to approve the superintendent to make modifications to the bus routes on an as-needed basis for the 2020-21 school year.

Motions passed to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Russia Board of Education and the Russia Education Association regarding a change in insurance plans and a voluntary salary change.

Rose and Bixler presented a plan for returning to school in August. The plan is being revised frequently and will be adjusted as needed.

A motion passed to approve a financial year 2021 program services agreement between the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center and Russia Local School.

The board accepted a donation of $1,000 from the Russia Athletic Boosters for scholarship purposes and a donation of $412 from the RCA to be used for meals and drinks for the playground installation volunteers.

The board approved the bills as submitted including then and now certifications.

The board reviewed the financial summary report, the updated spending plan and the three year spending plan comparison. It also reviewed the year-end status for financial year 2019.

A motion passed to create Fund 507 – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

A motion passed to approve a budget of $1,000 to be used for staff service awards, snack and refreshments for staff meetings and other insignificant employee amenities for the purpose of increasing staff morale for the 2020-21 school year.

The board entered executive session to discuss personnel employment and compensation of administration. No action was taken.