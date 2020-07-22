125 Years

July 22, 1895

Work is progressing on the children’s home. The north and south buildings are under roof and the central building will soon be in the same condition. The home has been so planned that there will not be a room in the whole building that is not well ventilated. Even the basement is well lighted and well ventilated.

———

The Shelby County teachers commenced a two-week session in the high school hall this morning. About 50 teachers were present. W.E. Partington presided in the absence of A.H. May, the president.

100 Years

July 22, 1920

The crowd going to Marion today for the notification program for Senator Harding did not seem to by very enthusiastic and cannot be said to have been very large. Just 80 tickets were sold at the Big Four office here, and 40 of these were to persons who had come up from Troy and Piqua and other parts of Miami county. The fleet of automobiles leaving here at six o’clock numbered three, but Republican leaders were expecting a number of automobiles to join in before Bellefontaine was reached.

———

The Shelby County Fair Price Commission has been appointed by John Pfeiffer, Fair Price commissioner for Ohio. Members of the commission are: S.L. Wicoff, chairman; Mrs. W.K. Sterline, Carl Sexauer, J.E. Burress, and Charles Lentz.

———

Mrs. W.R. Wyman, of Sidney, was elected president of the Ninth district of the Eastern Star, during the outing held yesterday at Edgewater park near Celina. Twenty-one members of the Sidney chapter were among the more than 350 present for the affair.

———

The Prohibition party convention at Lincoln is awaiting word from Bryan on his acceptance or rejection of the party’s presidential nomination.

75 Years

July 22, 1945

The new Shelby county fair has received its permit from the office of Defense Transportation and Ohio Department of Agriculture to present its annual exhibition, Sept. 9 to 14, providing attendance, entries, exhibits and exhibitors are drawn solely from within the Shelby county trading area.

———

Peace and harmony reigned supreme at the meeting of the Shelby County Democratic committee held last evening under the chairmanship of Carl Lehman, who outlined the patronage program. Several endorsements for political appointments at the state highway department were presented and passed without a dissenting vote.

———

The DeHaven Cleaners have moved into their new location just off Minton’s Court, at the rear of the Shively Beauty shop, on North Main avenue. The room has been remodeled. The firm moved to its new location following the fire in the Oldham building several days ago.

50 Years

July 22, 1970

New commander for the district headquarters of the state highway patrol at Piqua is Lt. Luther Dunfee, native of Athens and veteran of 18 years in the state patrol.

The headquarters territory includes six posts and covers 10 counties. Posts are located at Piqua, St. Marys, Eaton, Bellefontaine, Springfield, and Dayton. Counties served are Shelby, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Preble, Logan, Clark, Champaign and Montgomery.

———

Elmer J. Mirsberger, employee relations manager at the Westinghouse Air Brake Co. plant, has been named 1970 United Fund campaign chairman.

Herb McVicker, United Fund president, announced Mirsberger’s selection to head the campaign to raise $135,520, the 1970 goal. Chairmanship of the 1970 drive isn’t Mirsberger’s first assistance to the United Fund. He has headed the industrial division and personally directed the solicitation at WABCO for several years.

———

Robert Mays, 1523 Broadway avenue, a Stolle Corp. executive, was one of 96 Ohioans to become a member of the Association of Ohio Commodores in a special ceremony Tuesday in Columbus.

Gov. James A. Rhodes formed the association in 1966 to honor Ohioans whose ability and leadership have helped bring prosperity to the state. The group is named for Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, whose victory off Put-In-Bay in 1913 was important in the development of Ohio.

25 Years

July 22, 1995

A new natural resource area exhibit will be displayed at the 1995 Shelby County Fair and will be located behind the Civil Defense Building across from the gazebo. The project was organized by the Shelby Environmental Education Cooperative which includes the following agencies: Shelby County Recycling and Litter Prevention, Soil and Water Conservation District, Lake Loramie State Park, Shelby County Park District and the Ohio State University Extension Office.

In addition to each agency having a display, prairie and wetland paintings will be displayed. A variety of children’s activities such as live animals, eco sing-a-longs, sculpture art contest, environmental hands-on activities, reptiles, and a litter scavenger hunt are scheduled throughout the week. Ronald McDonald will be making a personal visit to meet the children Tuesday afternoon.

———

The Holy Angels School Education Committee at its recent meeting recognized several school personnel for their accomplishments during the past year.

Bruce Ludwig was recognized for his success in developing the junior high science program and the eighth-grade’s achievement in placing first in the country on a Science Olympiad exam.

The committee recognized the efforts of Pat Edwards, Jim O’Leary and Mike Monnier in getting all the tuition in for the 1994-95 school year.

———

Members of the Sidney High School bands are conducting several fund-raisers in order to raise money to perform at the 1995 Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga Dec. 30.

Approximately 160 Sidney High School students, under the direction of Carroll Cutler and Carolyn Christman, will participate in the trip which will feature marching/field, concert band, jazz band, and parade band competitions.

Twenty-five high schools from throughout the United States will be entering the competition. All competing schools will then perform a combined halftime show during the Peach Bowl. After the Peach Bowl, Sidney High students will travel to Disney World for two days and are scheduled to march at Disney’s Epcot Center on Dec. 31.

The total cost of the weeklong trip will be $570 per student. A parent committee has arranged several fund-raising activities to take place throughout the remainder of the year in order to help students earn money for the trip.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

