BOE meets in person for meeting

SIDNEY — Meeting in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education approved personnel items for the upcoming school year. The meeting was also live streamed on You Tube.

The retirement of Jayne Evans, school psychologist, was accepted effective Aug. 1. The resignations of Chris Lauterbach, school counselor, and Anna Balfour, teacher, were also accepted effective Aug. 1.

Michael Ward was hired as the dean of students. Superintendent Bob Humble said this is a new position but wo0n’t cost the district any additional funds.

“We had a teacher resign and we’re not replacing that person,” said Humble. “That salary will be used for this position.”

Humble said Ward will be be focusing on the students and won’t be doing any teacher evaluations.

Ward received a one-year contract for $73,000. He will begin work Aug. 1.

The board also hired Joel Thomas, Sidney High School Spanish teacher, and Cody Myers, Sidney High School Vo-Ag teacher. Each received a one-year contract. Torres will be paid $44,528, while Myers will receive $40,851.

Karen Francis was hired as a home instruction tutor. She will be paid $28.39 per hour. The effective date of the one-year contract is Sept. 8.

Larry Hoel and Amy Blust were hired as lunch/recess monitors at $16.61 per hur. Ronda Russell was also hired as a lunch/recess monitor at $13.69 per hour.

A change of assignment was approved for Rene Davis. She will be an aide to a secretary and be paid $20.52 per hour. Her contract is from June 23, 2020, to Aug. 6, 2020.

Adriana Chaney received a seasonal contract as a teacher. She will be paid $26 per hour.

Extended days to current employees’ contracts were also approved. Receiving extended days were Katie Marter, SHS guidance counselor, up to five days, $295.82 per day; Tonya Slonaker, SHS guidance counselor, up to five days, $427.30 per day; Joel Turner, SHS guidance counselor, up to five days, $269.99 per day; Tammi Johnson, SHS library, up to seven days, $127.70 per day; Cody Myers, SHS Vo-Ag, up to 20 days, $234.77 per day; Misty Shroyer, cooks manager, up to 10 days, $152.88 per day; and Jill Hanke, curriculum instruction support, up to five days $361.56 per day.

The board also approved a retirement incentive payment of $15,000 to Amy Stratton and trent Vores.

In other business, the board:

• Heard the first ready of a revised policy — Accounting system for fixed assets.

• Approved June revenue and financial summaries. Treasurer Mike Watkins said the revenues for the month were $600,000 less than budgeted because of the state cut due to COVID-19.

• Approved Ennis Britton Co., LPA; John A. Podgurski, attorney at law; Rich & Gillis La Group LLC; and Dinsmore & Shohl OLLP, as attorneys for the district.

• Approved payment of $21,734.66 to Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 2019-20 preschool services excess cost for two students.

• Approved a purchased service agreement with Megan Knapke for speech therapy services at a rate of $50 per hour for a maximum of 550 hours for the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved a contract with Perry ProTech for the rental of copier equipment for a period of five years beginning July 2020 at a base cost of $8,844.10 per month.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Mandi Croft.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center board report from board member Michele Lott.

The board’s next meeting will be Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.