101 COVID-19 cases recorded in county

SIDNEY – Shelby County has broken the 100 mark for positive COVID-19 cases.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (SSCHD) reported seven new cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 101.

The new cases involve a man in his 20s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 30s, a boy between the ages of 10-19, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 30s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and two boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and three boys in the age range of 10 to 19; eight men and six women in their 20s; five men and 11 women in their 30s; five men and six women in their 40s; six men and eight women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; four men and six women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Sixty-three people are presumed recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19 people have been hospitalized.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 166 total cases (156 confirmed and 10 probable), 16 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases, and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 166 cases, 110 cases are female (66%) and 56 cases are male (34%) with an average age of 48. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 160th case is a 51-year-old man self-isolating at home. The 161st case is a 22-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 162nd case is a 24-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 163rd case is a 25-year-old man self-isolating at home. The 164th case is a child under the age of 1. The 165th case is a 8-year-old girl self-isolating at home. The 166th case is a 83-year-old nab self-isolating at home ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

Auglaize County has experienced the highest increase in numbers over the past six days since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 43 new confirmed cases from Friday, July 17, to Wednesday, July 22. The numbers below represent statistics of the age demographics and areas affected during that time frame.

New cases include two in the 0-10 age range; 12 in the 20-30 year age range; eight in the 30 to 40 year age range; seven in the 40 to 50 age range; 11 in the 50 to 60 age range; two in the 60 to 70 age range; and one in the 80to 90 age range.

Locations of the new cases include St. Marys, 19 cases; Wapakoneta, 15 cases; Minster, two cases; New Bremen, three cases; Cridersville, three cases; and Botkins, one case.

In Miami County, there have been 599 positive cases with 66 hospitalizations. There have been 33 deaths in the county. There are 440 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 270 positive cases have been recorded with 29 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 31 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 213.

Logan County has had 91 positive cases with eight hospitalizations, one death and 66 presumed recovered.

During Wednesday;s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 78,742 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 9,864 have been hospitalized with 2,386 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,235 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 43. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.