Hardin-Houston Board of Education approves supplemental contracts

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year during its July 20 meeting.

The board approved one year supplemental contracts for Glenn Brown, weight room supervisor, half, $1,908.71; Scott Bayless, weight room supervisor, half, $1,908.71; Mark Platfoot, varsity boys basketball, $7,122.32; Matt Beaver, assistant varsity boys basketball, $3,181.18; Zach Barlage, junior varsity boys basketball, $4,453.66; Steve Mowery, eighth grade boys basketball, $1,767.32; Dan Barker, varsity baseball, $4,453.66; Mike Ely, assistant varsity baseball, $1,944.06; Dan Barker, junior high baseball coordinator, $212.08; Ron Boeke, varsity boys track, $5,938.21; Steve Mowery, assistant boys track, $1,944.06; Ron Boeke, indoor co-ed track, $1,979.40; Jack Earl, junior high boys track, half, $848.32; Lisa Earl, junior high boys track, half, $848.32; Bill McKinney, boys cross country, half, $1,166.44; Ron Boeke, boys cross country, half, $1,263.64; Nate Fridley, varsity golf, $2,332.87; Brad Allen, varsity girls basketball, $8,765.93; Sarah Hembree, reserve girls basketball, $3,711.38; Misty Gibson, varsity volleyball, $5,195.93; Lauren Vagadez, reserve volleyball, $1,944.06; Haley Meyer, eighth grade volleyball, $1,413.86; Sara Mowery, seventh grade volleyball, $1,696.63; Misty Gibson, elementary volleyball coordinator, $247.43; Sharon Roeth, varsity girls track, $4,824.79; Glenn Brown, assistant girls track, $2,332.87; Jack Earl, junior high girls track, half, $848.32; Lisa Earl, junior high girls track, half, $848.32; Ron Boeke, girls cross country, half, $1,263.64; Bill McKinney, girls cross country, half, $1,166.44; Tammy Vondenhuevel, varsity softball, $5,938.21; Tammy Vondenhuevel, junior high softball coordinator, $282.77; Jill York, yearbook adviser, $4,241.58; Glenn Brown, promotions/communications tech, $706.93; Jill York, fall play director, $1,272.47; Jill York, spring play director, $636.24; Dave Reister, pep band director, $1,696.63; Stephanie Merickel, high school student council, $1,378.51; Katy Koverman, elementary student council, half, $636.24; Cara Kellersmith, elementary student council, half, $636.24; Marie Poppelman, Washington, D.C., coordinator, $848.32; Tina Mertz, Washington, D.C., supervisor, $636.24; Scott Bayless, Washington, D.C., supervisor, $636.24; Scott Bayless, Academia adviser, $1,272.47; Katy Koverman, gifted adviser, half, $636.24; Cara Kellersmith, gifted adviser, half, $636.24; Kim Vestal, eighth grade Power of the Pen, $1,131.09; Jenni Paulus, seventh grade Power of the Pen, $1,131.09; Stephanie Merickel, National Honor Society, $848.32; Gina Maier, junior class adviser, half, $494.85; Tina Mertz, junior class adviser, half, $494.85; Cara Kellersmith, Environmental Awareness Club, $565.54; Janet McClurg, Performing Arts Club, $530.20; Gina Maier, Phillip Abbott Honor Society, $565.54; Deanna Chappie, Spanish Circle, $530.20; and Samantha Stephens, elementary musical, $459.50.

The board also approved Brian Helman as a seventh grade volunteer boys basketball coach.

It accepted the resignation of Karen Hardin, custodian and cafeteria staff, effective July 30.

The board approved the 2020-21 milk price of $0.20 for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

It approved a motion to participate and authorize the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education’s behalf as per the specifications submitted for the cooperative purchase of school buses.

The board approved the memorandum of understanding with the Hardin-Houston Education Association. It also approved the program services agreement for the 2020-21 school year with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

The board approved a motion to follow the Ohio High School Athletic Association eligibility recommendation for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. It also approved all treasurer recommendations.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the school commons.