125 Years

July 23, 1895

The Taft Oil company, of this city, drilled in another well on their leases in Auglaize county on Saturday. The well was shot Tuesday and the pumping machinery attached yesterday. The well pumps about 50 barrels a day.

———

Three fellows were arrested last night after they attempted to re-enter the home of I.H. Thedieck at North street and Walnut avenue. Mike Dillon had observed strangers around the home and notified police. The trio were apparently returning for more loot when they were observed. Pursued by Policeman O’Leary and Dillon, they were apprehended near the Third ward school. The house had been ransacked, but since the Thedieck family is in Europe, the loss cannot be determined.

———

The M.E. Church at Plattsville has abandoned for the present plans to build a new church.

100 Years

July 23, 1920

Miss Florence Schofield has filed her report for the school enumeration of the Sidney school district. There are 2,560 young people between the ages of six and 21, an increase of 316 over last year. This increase shows that Sidney has made a great increase in population in the past year.

———

James E. Way has returned home from a visit with relatives and friends of various points in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. While in the latter state, he spent some time fishing with the Indians. During the stay with his son in Appleton, Wisc., he was interviewed by the newspaper and predicted the election of Cox as the next President.

———

Members of city council at their meeting last night adopted a resolution instructing the service director to employ special engineers to make a new estimate of the cost for the extension of Court street under the B. & O. railroad. Members also approved, under suspension of the rules, the granting of the franchise to the Dayton Power and Light Co. and Miami Electric Co. to construct, maintain and operate a pole line to supply current to the Sidney Electric Co.

75 Years

July 23, 1945

Rexford Price was re-elected president of the Shelby county chapter, board of infantile paralysis at its annual meeting held last evening. Re-elected with Price were: George Gagoudy, first vice president; Paul Sherman, second vice president; J.A. Graham, treasurer, and Mrs. Eleanor Ross, secretary.

———

The board of directors of the Sidney Civic Association at their regular meeting last night approved a recommendation from its parks and playgrounds committee that expert counsel be employed to make a study and recommendations on a local program. The board plans to employ a consultant from the National Recreation Association. Board members also discussed at some length the development of a community chest for Sidney.

———

Victor Taylor, member of the City Softball commission, has been reappointed county softball commissioner under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Softball commission. Taylor will have charge of the county softball tournament this week and will devote part of his time to developing softball in this area.

50 Years

July 23, 1970

Plans for the construction of ulti-purpose facility at Lehman High School on State Route 29, northwest of Sidney, have been announced by the joint board directing the operation of the school.

Construction of the new facility is a part of the development resulting from the merger earlier this year of Holy Angels and Piqua Catholic High Schools to form the new Lehman High School.

———

A bachelor degree in commercial art and design was granted to Kenneth Roy New at the June 11 graduation ceremonies of the Columbus College of Art and Design.

Mr. New is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harley New, 414 Third avenue.

———

A two-hour parking limit on downtown Sidney one and two-hour parking meters goes into effect here on Monday.

City council, acting in response to a request by some downtown businessmen, approved an ordinance imposing the new parking restrictions on July 6. The measure is intended to halt meter “plugging” by people working downtown to free more spaces for the public.

25 Years

July 23, 1995

RUSSIA – A $125,000 fire destroyed a barn, outbuildings, farm and antique equipment and about 300 pigs Tuesday in the Russia area, said Russia Fire Chief Doug Simon.

Russia Fire Department was called at 10:29 a.m. to the farm of Otis and Lovena Grillot, 2828 Russia Road.

A combination of the intense fire and high temperatures that day resulted in the plastic air mask bubbling up on the face of a Russia firefighter, Simon said. The firefighter was spraying water between the barn and a furrowing house located 15 feet away. He had to back up, but was not hurt.

The same heat caused the red lenses on the front lights of the Russia fire truck to melt and about 100 feet of fire hose lying across gravel also melted, Simon said.

———

Eye Care & Surgery Associates Inc. of Sidney announces a new development in cataract surgery. Drs. Michael Stark and John Wilding are now performing cataract surgery by using an advanced acrylic lens.

Because the acrylic lens is thin and foldable, the surgery requires only a very small incision of 3.5mm, with no stitches or patches necessary. The result is a faster healing process and quicker stability of optimal visual acuity.

———

Local school districts will benefit from a $1.1 billion increase in state aid to education over two years included in the state budget passed recently by the Legislature.

State aid to schools totals $10.1 billion in the biennial budget. In addition to this state foundation money, the budget provides other spending for the schools, including: $125 million in fiscal year 1996 and $275 million in FY97; $90 million in FY 96 and $100 million in FY97 for poorer schools to help equalize spending; $4.7 million in FY 96 and $8 million in FY97 for locally-developed teacher training and professional development.

Gary Benesh, treasurer of the Sidney City Schools, said he agrees with the state’s projection that the Sidney schools will get about $125,000 more this fiscal year, but is baffled by how state officials arrived at the total foundation figure. “I don’t know where they got the figures,” he said.

State aid accounts for about one-third of the total Sidney schools’ budget, Benesh said, so $125,000 does not constitute a large increase overall.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

