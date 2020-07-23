Judge Stephanie Moorman, left, of Celina, listens to Amy Briggs, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, talk about the vegetables she grew during Shelby County Pre-Fair judging at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 23. Briggs was competing in the Special Interest category “Grow Your Own Garden.”
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
How does your garden grow?
Judge Stephanie Moorman, left, of Celina, listens to Amy Briggs, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, talk about the vegetables she grew during Shelby County Pre-Fair judging at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 23. Briggs was competing in the Special Interest category “Grow Your Own Garden.”