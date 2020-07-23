Newport Sportsmen League winners announced

Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen League on Tuesday, July 21.

Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen League on Tuesday, July 21.

Kimball Midwest team members won first place 16YD and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen League Tuesday, July 21., Members of the team are, left to right, Mike Pitcock, Mark Baker, Dan Tilton, Shawn Stephenson and Jerry Russell.