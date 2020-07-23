Yard waste collection reminders

SIDNEY — Sidney residents are reminded to keep yard waste separate from trash/recyclables.

Republic Services continues yard waste collection with regular residential trash collection, said a city of Sidney press release. Republic uses a separate yard waste truck for collection, so residents must continue to keep yard waste separate from trash/recyclables. In addition, limbs, branches and brush must be tied in manageable bundles with rope of twine (no wire permitted) in lengths not to exceed 4-feet.

Yard waste must be placed at the curb in biodegradable Kraft Bags which can be purchased at the city of Sidney Revenue Collection Department, or at any home improvement store. Yard waste may also be placed at the curb in 30-gallon (or smaller) trash receptacles weighing no more than 60 pounds each. Residents on the low volume bag service will need to continue to purchase yard waste stickers.

Additional yard waste guidelines include:

• Any vegetation left by lawn maintenance services or other contractors will not be collected. Contractors are required to remove their debris.

• Vegetation should not exceed 2-inches in diameter, 4-feet in length or 60 pounds in weight.

• Vegetation will not be picked up if it is mixed with other garbage.

• Vegetation placed under a utility/power line or on a vacant lot will not be collected.

• Cut trees, limbs exceeding two inches in diameter, stumps, root balls, sod, dirt and landscaping rocks are not considered vegetation and should be hauled by a private contractor to be disposed of.

• All yard waste that can be containerized in either a container or biodegradable bag must be containerized.

• Fruit is not considered vegetation and should not be disposed of with your vegetation. These items should be disposed of with your household garbage or composted.

For items that are larger than what can be picked up with the city’s contractors, residents may bring those items to Roe Transportation, located at 3680 W. Michigan St. (state Route 47 west). Residential customers will be required to show an ID before dropping off materials.

For more information or questions contact Republic Services at 1-800-686-1732.